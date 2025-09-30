Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's external debt climbs to $747.2 billion at June-end: RBI report

India's external debt climbs to $747.2 billion at June-end: RBI report

The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9% at the end of June 2025 from 19.1% at the end of March 2025

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $ 6.2 billion instead of $ 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's external debt stood at $ 747.2 billion at the end of June 2025, an increase of $ 11.2 billion over its level at March-end 2025, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday.

The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9 per cent at the end of June 2025 from 19.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

It said that valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies such as yen, the euro and SDR amounted to $ 5.1 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $ 6.2 billion instead of $ 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

 

Releasing 'India's External Debt as at the end of June 2025' data, the RBI said that at the end of June 2025, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was $ 611.7 billion, recording an increase of $ 10.3 billion over its level at March-end 2025.

Also Read

government bond, bond market

India to sell new 10-year government bond on October 3 to raise $3.6 bn

DMart, avenue supermart, IPO, MSCI

Avenue Supermarts raises ₹100 cr short term debt; opens new store in Delhi

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI asks states to spread borrowings across tenures as bond yields surge

Kaleidofin Capital

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra to sell Pune-Satara toll road for ₹2,000 cr to cut debt load

The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.1 per cent at June-end 2025 from 18.3 per cent a quarter ago.

Similarly, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2025 against 20.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 53.8 per cent at June-end 2025, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.6 per cent), yen (6.6 per cent), SDR (4.6 per cent), and euro (3.5 per cent).

The RBI said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

The share of outstanding debt of non-financial corporations in total external debt was the highest at 35.9 per cent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (except the central bank), general government and other financial corporations.

Loans remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 34.8 per cent, followed by currency and deposits (23 per cent), trade credit and advances (17.7 per cent) and debt securities (16.8 per cent).

Debt service (principal repayments and interest payments) stood at 6.6 per cent of current receipts at June-end 2025, the same as March-end 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI retains call rate as policy target, discontinues 14-day VRR, VRRR

GDP growth

ADB lowers FY27 India growth forecast to 6.5% citing US tariff impact

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee weakens 3.7% in H1FY26, hits fresh lows on US tariffs, outflows

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit widens to 38% of FY26 BE on higher capex, weak taxes

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

Topics : Debt India debt economy GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon