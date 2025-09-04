Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Kaleidofin Capital (KCPL) announced on Tuesday that it has raised $3 million in debt from Triodos Investment Management, Netherlands, for a tenure of three years.
 
The funding facility has an option to extend the tenure by an additional three years.
 
Kaleidofin Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary of Chennai-based fintech firm Kaleidofin.
 
The funds raised will be utilised for the NBFC arm’s target segment of informal sector enterprises, including agriculture and dairy businesses.
 
In May, the parent Kaleidofin raised $5.3 million from IDH Farmfit Fund, a blended finance impact fund focused on smallholder farmers.
 

It had earlier raised $13.8 million in September 2024 in a round led by Rabo Partnerships, with participation from existing investors including the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Omidyar Network India, and Flourish Ventures.
 
Kaleidofin Capital focuses on informal sector enterprises, including women entrepreneurs, agriculture and dairy loans, and other nano business loans.
 
“We are delighted to onboard a partner like Triodos Investment Management, who shares a common vision of harnessing finance as a driving force for informal sector enterprises. Their long-term commitment to Kaleidofin is a strong affirmation of investor confidence in our capabilities,” said Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, Kaleidofin Capital.
 
The NBFC subsidiary launched operations in 2023.
 
It has partnered with more than 15 lending partners in the country.
 
The company has an Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹197 crore and serves over 62,000 customers across India.
 
“We are convinced about Kaleidofin’s vision for wider financial inclusion, especially for informal sector enterprises including those in the agriculture and dairy segments, backed by a strong technology backend and a deep understanding of the customer segment,” said Martijn Vranken, Senior Investment Manager, Triodos Investment Management.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

