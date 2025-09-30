Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

The new Payments Regulatory Board, chaired by the RBI governor, will replace BPSS and include government nominees - the DFS secretary, Meity secretary and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major overhaul of the payments ecosystem, the new Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) — which was meant to have greater government representation and replace the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) — will include the Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity); and retired IAS officer Aruna Sundararajan as the three external members nominated by the government.
 
The RBI governor will be the chairperson of the board, and the PRB will also include the central bank’s deputy governor and executive director in charge of payment and settlement systems as members. Currently, M Nagaraju is the DFS secretary and S Krishnan is the Meity secretary.
 
 
Additionally, the principal legal adviser of RBI will be a permanent invitee to PRB meetings.
 
In a notification issued in May, the government said the PRB would replace the BPSS of RBI. The BPSS was a committee of the central board of RBI that exercised powers on its behalf to regulate and supervise the payment and settlement systems in the country.
 
The new entity will be assisted by the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), a department of RBI.

According to the notification published on May 21, the composition of the PRB will be in accordance with Section 3 of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007. Along with the RBI governor as chairperson, the deputy governor in charge of payment and settlement systems, and an RBI officer nominated by the central board, the board will include three members nominated by the central government.
 
Additionally, the PRB may invite persons with experience in the fields of payment and settlement systems, information technology, or law to attend its meetings, either as permanent or ad hoc invitees.
 
The PRB is required to meet at least twice a year, with meetings presided over by the chairperson or, in his absence, by the deputy governor. Each member of the board will have one vote. If any item of business requires voting, it will be decided by a majority. In the event of a tie, the chairperson or, in his absence, the deputy governor, will have a second or casting vote.
 
In 2017, an inter-ministerial committee finalising amendments to the PSS Act, 2007, had recommended the creation of an independent regulator, the PRB, to deal with payment-related issues, with the chairperson appointed by the government in consultation with RBI.
 
In response, RBI issued a strongly worded dissent note, stating there was no case for having a regulator for payment systems outside the central bank. In its note in October 2018, RBI said the PRB should be headed by the RBI governor, with the government nominating three members, and the governor retaining a casting vote. “The overarching impact of monetary policy on payment and settlement systems and vice versa provides support for regulation of payment systems to be with the monetary authority,” the dissent note said.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

