Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's foreign exchange reserves hit fresh peak of $648.56 billion

In the current calendar year, the reserves have expanded by 23 billion so far. As of 29 December 2023, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $623 billion

The FPIs, which saw the rupee appreciate against their home currencies, accounted for Rs 13.9 trillion in equity assets under custody

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the seventh consecutive week to reach a fresh peak of $648.56 billion in the week ended 5 April, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The reserves increased by $2.98 billion during the week.

The reserves rose on the back of an increase in gold reserves, which rose by $2.39 billion in the week. Foreign currency assets, a substantial part of the reserves, increased by $549 million in the previous week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the current calendar year, the reserves have expanded by 23 billion so far. As of 29 December 2023, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $623 billion.

In the week under review, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $9 million to $4.67 billion, whereas Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $24 million to $18.17 billion.
Topics : Foreign exchange reserves Indian markets International Monetary Fund Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon