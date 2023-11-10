Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

India's foreign exchange reserves hit seven-week high of $590.78 billion

RBI has bolstered its forex reserves to deal with potential eventualities, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, adding that India's current account deficit is "eminently manageable"

foreign inflows

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week and stood at a seven-week high of $590.78 billion as of Nov. 3, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
 
The reserves rose by $4.7 billion, adding to the $2.6-billion rise in the prior week ending Oct. 27.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

The RBI has bolstered its forex reserves to deal with potential eventualities, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, adding that India's current account deficit is "eminently manageable."

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had hit a record low of 83.2950 against the dollar. The unit, however, was little changed on a week-on-week basis.

The currency settled at 83.34 on Friday, a record closing low, and was down 0.2% for the week.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves decline to 11-week low of $593.90 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion: RBI data

India's gross direct tax collection up 17.6% at Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov

Govt approves policy to tap digital media for awareness campaigns

First trial shipment of bananas exported to Netherlands: Comm ministry

CEA highlights integral link between climate, development agendas

Karnataka aims to attract Rs 40,000 cr, generate 80,000 jobs in new city

Topics : india forex reserve Forex reserves RBI

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon