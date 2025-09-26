Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's foreign exchange reserves increase by $396 million to $702 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves increase by $396 million to $702 billion

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024

Meanwhile, gold reserves increased by $360 million during the week. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $396 million to $702.5 billion in the week ended September 19, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. The total reserves fell on the back of a decline in foreign currency assets, which decreased by $864 million during the reported week.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
Meanwhile, gold reserves increased by $360 million during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $105 million to $18.8 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also up by $2 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week.
 
 

Topics : Foreign exchange reserves India forex exchange reserves India forex reserves

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

