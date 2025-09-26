Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Russia look to strengthen balanced bilateral agriculture trade

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as both nations discussed trade barriers, fertiliser and oil imports, and wider farm cooperation

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi told Putin India and Russia “stand shoulder to shoulder” and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the Ukraine conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo: Reuters

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Russia has emerged as a significant trading partner of India in recent years in non-oil and non-defence sectors, with agriculture becoming a major component of the relationship.
 
The visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev has added further impetus to this partnership, sources said.
 
During his visit, Patrushev met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today.
 
In a statement issued after the meeting, Chouhan said that India had raised concerns over certain phytosanitary and non-tariff barriers imposed by Russia on Indian agriculture exports. He also sought greater cooperation in agriculture research and development between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Russian research institutions.
 
 
Additionally, he said cooperation was sought on expanding people-to-people ties through exchange programmes for agriculture students in both countries.

India has stepped up its imports of fertilisers, yellow peas, and sunflower and soybean oils from Russia in the past few years.
 
In turn, after facing tariff barriers in the United States, sources said India is eyeing Russian seafood markets as part of a larger focus on European Union destinations.
 
Data shows that from 2022-23 to 2023-24, fertiliser imports from Russia rose by almost 26 per cent, with its share in India’s total fertiliser imports increasing from about 20 per cent to 27 per cent during the same period. Muriate of potash, urea, and other complex fertilisers dominate these imports.
 
India has also imported significant quantities of yellow peas from Russia in recent years. Trade data shows that from FY24 to FY25, imports of yellow peas from Russia rose by nearly 89 per cent, even as overall yellow peas imports declined by around 6 per cent during the same period.
 
“Russia is sitting on a huge stockpile of almost 5 million tonnes of yellow peas and India has emerged as a major market for its crop,” a senior trade official said.
 
In edible oils, data shows that between November 2024 and August 2025, India’s imports of crude soybean oil from Russia rose by about 60 per cent, while Russia’s share in India’s crude sunflower oil imports increased from 49 per cent to 51 per cent during the same period. 
Fertiliser Imports from Russia (in million tonnes)
      Variety 2022-23 2023-24 % Change NP/NPKS 2.22 1.71 -23.0 DAP 0.92 0.34 -63.0 MOP 0.08 1.24 1450.0 Urea 0.63 1.57 149.2 Total Russia 3.85 4.86 26.2 Total All India 19.52 18.02 -7.7 %Share of Russia in All India 19.72 26.97 36.7        
Source: Fertiliser Association of India
     
Yellow Peas Imports from Russia      
       
Items 2023-24 2024-25 % Change
From Russia 355790.12 671621 88.77
Total From All Countries* 2318587 2164582 -6.64
       
NOTE: From April-July 2025 India has already imported 90,000 tns of yellow peas from Russia which is 11 per cent of total peas imports from all sources      
       
*Only yellow peas      
Source: Trade sources and iGrain India    
 
Chart 3        
Crude soyoil and sunflower oil imports from Russia (in million tonnes)
                  Items 2024-25* 2023-24* %Change   Crude Sunflower oil 1202984 1523319 -21.03   Crude Soyoil 192364 119806 60.56             Chart 4        
Russia Share in India's Total Crude sunflower and crude soyoil
        Items 2024-25* 2023-24*     Crude Sunflower Oil 51.19% 48.90%     Crude Soyoil 4.90% 4.41%              
Source: Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA)
                 
*From November 2024 to August 2025
       

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

