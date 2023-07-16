Showing the effect of the global slowdown, India’s outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) nosedived to $11.12 billion in January-June (H12023) from $23.57 billion in the same period of Calendar 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.The outward FDI expressed as total financial commitment has three components – equity, loan and guarantees.The sharp contraction in the commitments (outward FDI) was prominent in the April-June 2023 period. They declined from $2.52 billion in April 2023 ($4.03 billion in April 2022) to $1.29 billion in May 23 (at $4.04 billion in May 22) and further down to $0.97 billion in June 223 ($1.93 billion in June 22).Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda said this (contraction) is reflecting a slowdown in the global economy.The decisions about the investments are made keeping in mind a long term view.At present, the picture is not very conducive in the backdrop of the existing slowdown and risk of recession in some developed regions even if short lived. The trend of decline in the pace of overseas investment is expected to continue, said bankers associated with overseas investments. The equity commitments were about $3.97 million in H12023, down from $7.48 billion in H12022.As for loans, the commitments declined sharply from $3.45 billion in the six months ended June 2022 to $1.78 billion in the first half of the calendar 2023. The guarantees shrunk from $12.63 billion in January-June 2022 to $5.36 billion in January-June 2023, RBI data showed.The decline in investment flows is now a sort of assessment about growth prospects in the medium to long term. Sabnavis of BOB said the outlook for growth in the global arena is not positive.Seconding Sabnavis, Suneet K Maheshwari, Managing Partner, Advik Infrastructure Advisors, said Indian businesses are investing selectively. It is a choice of deploying investible surplus in places where there is growth and return. The domestic economy is providing opportunities while the US and Europe are in slow growth, so overseas deployment is low, he added.Outward Indian FDI – falling trends ($ million\\billion) H12022H12023Equity7,486.393,974.54Loans3,451.81,784.94Guarantees12,634.335,365.51Total23.57 bn11.12 bn Source – RBI data