Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

India's rice planting grows on higher prices, cotton sowing lags

Higher rice planting could alleviate supply concerns in the world's second-biggest producer and consumer of the grain

Rice, rice prices, Rice exports, Rice crop

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted 39.8 million hectares (98.3 million acres) with rice, up 3.7% on the same period last year, farm ministry data showed on Friday, as record high prices prompted farmers to expand the area.
Higher rice planting could alleviate supply concerns in the world's second biggest producer and consumer of the grain.
India surprised buyers in July by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.
New Delhi's decision to ban overseas shipments of its largest rice export category would be likely to roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.
"Farmers are very interested in rice, but the weather is not supporting the planted crop. In southern states, the crop is facing moisture stress," said a New Delhi based dealer with a global trade house.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

Inflation to start moderating from Sept onwards, says RBI Guv Das

CBDT signs 95 APAs in 2022-23, highest ever since launch in 2012

Crude oil prices rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

India's GST collection increases 11% to Rs 1.59 trn on better compliance

E-recruitment declines 5% in Aug as cos cautious due to global crisis

India had the driest August in more than a century as the country received 36% less rainfall than normal in 2023.
Millions of India's growers start planting summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts from June 1, when monsoon rains typically begin lashing India.
The monsoon is critical as nearly half of India's farmland lacks irrigation.
Farmers had planted 19 million hectares with oilseeds, including soybeans, by Friday, against 19.2 million hectares a year earlier.
Corn was planted on 8.3 million hectares, up from 8 million hectares a year earlier. The cotton area was slightly smaller at 12.3 million hectares, while pulses planting fell by 8.5% from a year ago to 11.9 million hectares.
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare keeps updating the provisional sowing figures as it gathers more information from the state governments.
The planting figures are also subject to revision depending on progress of the June-September monsoon season.
 
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cotton RICE

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon