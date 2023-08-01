India's services trade surplus dwindled to a three-quarter low, standing at $36.4 billion in Q1FY24, as the pace of services export growth decelerated due to an economic slump in developed economies.The Reserve Bank of India's recently published data revealed that India's services exports expanded by 6.6 per cent, amounting to $80.8 billion, while services imports contracted 1.4 per cent, totalling $44.4 billion in the same period.In FY23, India's services exports witnessed a record surge of 26.6 per cent, reaching $322 billion, thus reducing the gap with merchandise exports, which saw a modest growth of 6 per cent, culminating at $447 billion.India climbed to the 7th position in the global ranking of service traders in 2022, largely driven by the robust export of computer services, as per World Trade Organization (WTO) data.According to the latest "World Trade Statistical Review" released on Monday, travel service exports from India skyrocketed by 206 per cent during the January-April period of 2023. While commercial services (23 per cent) and other services (20 per cent) witnessed substantial growth, transport services contracted by 15 per cent during the same period.The WTO data showcased that India's share of merchandise exports rose to 1.9 per cent in 2022 from 0.8 per cent in 2003, whereas China's share jumped to 14.8 per cent from 5.9 per cent in the same period. India's merchandise imports increased their share to 2.9 per cent in 2022 from 1 per cent in 2003, while China's share climbed to 10.8 per cent from 5.4 per cent during the same period.India's services exports encompass a range of services from information technology (IT) to services rendered by doctors and nurses overseas. While the RBI does not publish monthly disaggregated services exports data, its quarterly services exports classification released with balance of payment data includes transport, travel, construction, insurance and pensions, financial services, telecommunications, computer and information services, personal, cultural and recreational services, and other business services.Although software exports dominate India's services exports, "other business services" exports have recently witnessed substantial growth due to the burgeoning of Global Capability Centres. This category includes legal services, accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, tax consultancy services, management consulting, managerial and public relations services, and advertising, market research, and public opinion polling services.