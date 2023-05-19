close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 cr surplus to govt for FY23, thrice FY22 figure

Contingency risk buffer increases to 6% from 5.5% in FY22

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The surge in surplus is due to higher income during FY23 which was boosted by sale of foreign exchange reserves

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The board of the Reserve Bank of India has approved Rs 87,416 crore of surplus transfer to the government for the financial year 2022-23 –while deciding to keep the contingency risk buffer at 6%.
The surplus is almost three times of 2021-22, though the figures are not exactly comparable as FY22 was a nine month financial year for RBI. The central bank shifted its accounting year from July-June to April-March last year, in sync government’s fiscal year. RBI transferred Rs 30,307 crore in FY22.

In FY22, the contingency buffer was kept at 5.5 per cent. Provision towards the contingency fund was around Rs 1.15 trillion in FY22.
The surge in surplus is due to higher income during FY23 which was boosted by sale of foreign exchange reserves.

“The Board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges including the impact of current global geopolitical developments,” the central bank said in a statement.
“The Board also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2022-March 2023 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2022-23. The Board approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2022-23, while deciding to keep the contingency risk buffer at 6 per cent,” the statement added.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Forex reserves likely to show revaluation gains now, say analysts

India's foreign exchange reserves surge $10 billion to five-month high

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Go, fish: India's blue economy surges amid call for sustainable practices

El Ninos cost trillions of dollars with lasting economic scars: Study

Tax bodies must ensure fast closure under trader amnesty scheme: CBIC


Economists said the higher surplus transfer was mainly due to sale of foreign exchange reserves. However, since RBI has a large investment in US treasuries, sharp rise in yields have dented profits.
“Gains from record gross foreign exchange sales in fiscal year 2022-23 would be the major driver of bumper surplus, albeit with profits being partly offset by higher provisioning on MTM losses on foreign securities. Besides, a higher contingency buffer of 6 per cent of balance sheet vs 5.5 per cent in the past, also ate into the profits,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global.

Emkay estimated around $206 dollar sales by RBI till February 2023. The sale were mostly in June-December period when the rupee was on average around Rs 80.6/$ as compared to its historical acquisition price of Rs 64/65 a dollar.
“The dividend could bring in additional revenue of around 0.2 per cent of GDP, which could partly offset possible losses amid lower tax revenues, divestment, etc,” Arora said while adding the surplus was in line with their expectation.

The Union budget of this year estimated the dividends from the central bank, public sector banks and financial institutions at Rs 48,000 crore.
Apart from RBI governor and the four deputy governors, other directors of the central board including Satish Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Mahindra, Pankaj Patel and Ravindra Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting, the RBI statement said. 
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI surplus cash

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

forex
1 min read

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Airport
2 min read
Premium

Go, fish: India's blue economy surges amid call for sustainable practices

Fisharmen throw their fishing nets in the Chilika Lake in Odisha
1 min read

El Ninos cost trillions of dollars with lasting economic scars: Study

El Nino effect
5 min read
Premium

Tax bodies must ensure fast closure under trader amnesty scheme: CBIC

Amnesty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Chris Wood
3 min read
Premium

Centre unlikely to undertake any new PSU disinvestment in 2023-24

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon