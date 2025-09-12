Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's trade parleys with US are progressing well, says Piyush Goyal

India's trade parleys with US are progressing well, says Piyush Goyal

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he believes the US will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil

Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well with both nations engaging in a genial atmosphere as they strive to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Thursday. 
 
Speaking in Patna at a press conference in the BJP State office, Goyal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump ‘had directed us, the trade ministers of both the nations, to work out the first tranche of a good deal by November 2025’. “And since March,  we have been having very serious talks in a good environment and progress is being made, and  both nations are happy with the progress,” Goyal said.
 
 
US will sort out trade with India: Commerce Secy Lutnick
 
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he believes the US will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil. Asked on CNBC what trade issue he was most focused on, Lutnick mentioned India and said: “Well, we’re going to sort out India,” once it stops buying Russian oil.

More From This Section

g-sec, mutual fund, debt fund

India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Reportpremium

Diwali

Glitter to gloom on the brass lanes as export orders dry up ahead of Diwalipremium

Semiconductor

India's semiconductor market expected to touch $103.5 billion by 2030premium

investment

Tamil Nadu govt seals deals worth ₹24,307 cr at Hosur investor meet

GST

GST reforms to lower tax on coal, reduce power generation cost, says govt

Topics : Piyush Goyal Indian Economy US tariff hikes Trump tariff hike Trade deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon