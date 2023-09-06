Confirmation

India seeks additional natural gas volumes to boost power generation

The power ministry is advising states to expedite commissioning of all new power plants and operate gas-fired plants at full capacity, the note said

New electricity tariff rules

Photo: Reuters

Reuters Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
India is seeking additional volumes of natural gas and has asked utilities to expedite completion of power plant maintenance, as the country takes emergency steps to arrest electricity outages, according to a government note seen by Reuters.
The power ministry is advising states to expedite commissioning of all new power plants and operate gas-fired plants at full capacity, the note said.
"In order to cater to the high demand situation, all available resources in the grid are being harnessed. It is pertinent to mention that the entire onus of meeting non-solar hours demand falls upon the coal fired generation," the note said.
 
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Sudarshan Vardhan; Writing by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : natural gas electricity Power generation power plants

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon