India signals trade deal talks with US still on ahead of August 1 deadline

Clearing the air of uncertainty around the status of trade parleys with the United States (US), the head of India’s negotiating team signalled on Thursday that both sides are still in talks to seal an interim deal, ahead of the new August 1 kickoff date for US’ reciprocal tariffs regime, as well as a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

“...We are trying to negotiate and finalise a deal with the United States of America. We are into negotiations, reviewing the Asean trade deal,” said Rajesh Agrawal, commerce department special secretary and India’s chief negotiator for the US BTA.

This is