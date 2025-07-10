Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India signals trade deal talks with US still on ahead of August 1 deadline

India signals trade deal talks with US still on ahead of August 1 deadline

Negotiators to head to Washington again to seal a pact before Aug 1

trade talk, India, US
premium

India and the US were aiming to finalise an interim deal by July 9.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Clearing the air of uncertainty around the status of trade parleys with the United States (US), the head of India’s negotiating team signalled on Thursday that both sides are still in talks to seal an interim deal, ahead of the new August 1 kickoff date for US’ reciprocal tariffs regime, as well as a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement (BTA). 
“...We are trying to negotiate and finalise a deal with the United States of America. We are into negotiations, reviewing the Asean trade deal,” said Rajesh Agrawal, commerce department special secretary and India’s chief negotiator for the US BTA. 
This is
Topics : Trump tariffs Trade talks Trade deal Indian Economy US India relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon