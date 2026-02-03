India-US trade deal could boost FY27 growth by 20-40 basis points

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that India’s economy could grow even faster than the government’s earlier forecast after the US substantially lowered tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking to Bloomberg, the CEA said, “We are looking at probably something close to this year’s growth estimate of 7.4 per cent… That could be my first guess, but I need to go back to my spreadsheets.”

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has projected real GDP growth for FY27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent. Nageswaran had told Business Standard in a post-survey interview that the signing of the US trade deal was not factored into the growth estimates for the next fiscal. He had said, “If it happens, it will be a nice, substantial boost to the growth prospects. But our growth outcome numbers for 6.8 to 7.2 for FY27 are not contingent on it.”

India and the US agreed on a historic trade deal on Monday, under which the US will reduce tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

“We expect a 0.3 per cent additional growth in the upcoming financial year due to the trade deal. There will also be some revision in the advance estimates of GDP. A lot of trade takes place in the last quarter, so we may see a positive impact on growth for the remainder of the current financial year as well, as most of February and the entirety of March are still left,” said N R Bhanumurthy, director at Madras School of Economics.

Economists say that the details of the deal need to be studied. The significant tariff reduction from 50 per cent to 18 per cent will be beneficial for MSMEs and exporters.

“It’s a revival of competitiveness, which was lost after August… The combined impact of all the trade deals will definitely be positive. In the initial year, FY27, the impact will not be too material — there will probably be a 0.2 per cent impact in additional growth, but over the next three to four years, it can be a very significant contributor,” said Suman Chowdhury, chief economist at SIDBI.

Economists also cautioned on the increase in imports from the US to India. “After all, the US wants to reduce the trade deficit with India and if the trade deal increases our trade deficit, the positive spillover to growth will be uncertain and the rupee could even weaken further. Assuming that the trade deficit doesn’t worsen, 30–40 bps upside,” said Madhavankutty G, chief economist, Canara Bank.

“While it is still too early to revise numbers as we await details of the trade deal, sectors exempted, import tariff reductions, etc., there is upside to our FY27E GDP growth forecast of 6.5 per cent after this deal,” said Madhavi Arora, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Finance ministry officials too have welcomed the deal for taking away a huge amount of uncertainty from the highly uncertain global economy and as a boost for India’s labour-intensive manufacturing sector.

However, some economists feel that since there was not too much of an adverse impact in the absence of a trade deal, the upside to the GDP numbers would not be large.