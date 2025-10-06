Indian pharma market grows 7.3% in September, chronic drugs gain traction

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) posted steady growth in September, with total sales reaching ₹20,886 crore, marking a 7.3 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, according to data released by Pharmarack.
Therapies such as antidiabetic, cardiac and respiratory segments led the growth momentum. Cardiac medicines recorded a 13 per cent value growth, reaching ₹2,762 crore, while antidiabetic drugs grew 10 per cent in volume to ₹1,889 crore, reflecting strong demand for chronic care therapies. Respiratory treatments stood out with a 15.3 per cent increase in units sold, reaching ₹1,703 crore, highlighting the rising need for inhalers and related medicines.
Specialty and preventive therapies continue to gain ground
Other therapy segments also contributed positively to market performance. Anti-neoplastics showed 16 per cent volume growth, urology medicines grew over 14 per cent, and vaccines registered a 12.3 per cent increase in volumes, reaching ₹511 crore, ₹371 crore and ₹203 crore, respectively. This reflects a steady expansion across specialty and preventive therapies.
Segments such as gastro-intestinal and pain/analgesics experienced modest volume declines, though overall value growth remained positive, driven largely by pricing and premium products.
Sun Pharma leads corporates; GSK’s Augmentin tops brand list
Among corporates, Sun Pharma led the market with an 8.4 per cent share and 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by Abbott, Mankind, Cipla and Alkem, which posted growth of 3.7 per cent, 4.7 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively. Among the top 20 corporates, most reported double-digit growth in value, despite mixed volume trends.
Among brands, GSK’s Augmentin led the market with sales of ₹855 crore, followed closely by USV’s Glycomet GP at ₹836 crore and Cipla’s Foracort at ₹813 crore. Alkem’s PAN and PAN D, Abbott’s Mixtard and Thyronorm, and Himalaya’s LIV.52 also featured among the top performers, reflecting strong brand recall and therapeutic demand.