Services PMI eases to 60.9 in September as demand and exports slow

Services PMI eases to 60.9 in September as demand and exports slow

The headline HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.9 in September from a 15-year high of 62.9 in August

The index has now stayed above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 50 consecutive months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Growth in India’s dominant services sector lost momentum in September as demand softened along with exports and business activity, showed a private survey released on Monday.
 
The headline HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.9 in September from a 15-year high of 62.9 in August. However, this marks the fourth consecutive month the index has remained above 60, underscoring resilient demand in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
 
“Operating conditions across India’s service economy remained favourable in September, with healthy demand trends underpinning further growth of total new orders, exports, employment and business activity. In all four cases, however, rates of expansion eased since August,” the survey noted.
 
 
Encouragingly, a softer increase in expenses helped curtail charge inflation. Moreover, confidence towards the year-ahead outlook for output strengthened.
 
The index has now stayed above the neutral 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 50 consecutive months.

Economist sees no major loss in momentum 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said business activity in India’s services sector eased in September from the recent high seen in August as most trackers moderated, but nothing in the survey indicated a significant loss in growth momentum.
 
“Instead, the future activity index rose to its highest level since March, indicating strengthening optimism among services companies about business prospects,” she added.
 
External demand weakens 
The survey found that demand buoyancy and new business gains, along with tech investment and favourable public policies, supported output growth, while competitive conditions and cost-control measures acted as barriers.
 
“Similarly, new order intakes rose at a sharp pace that was nevertheless softer than that registered in August. Underlying data showed that part of the slowdown reflected softer improvements in international demand for Indian services,” it said.
 
External sales still rose in September but at the weakest pace since March. Companies attributed the moderation to lower service prices offered elsewhere, which slowed growth in export orders.
 
Employment growth slows 
Indian services firms reported a further increase in expenses at the end of the second fiscal quarter. Outlays on labour and materials rose from August levels. The overall rate of inflation was solid but eased from the previous month and remained below its long-run average.
 
On employment, the survey noted that job creation slowed in September. Employment rose at a modest pace, with fewer than 5 per cent of monitored companies reporting hiring growth.   

Topics : Services PMI PMI services India Services PMI

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

