Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI's Basel III norms to lower banks' capital requirement from 2027

RBI's Basel III norms to lower banks' capital requirement from 2027

RBI's revised Basel III norms, effective April 2027, to lower capital needs for banks with reduced risk weights on MSME and housing loans, boosting CET1 ratios

rbi, reserve bank of india

Some analysts believe that public sector banks are likely to benefit more than private sector peers on account of their higher exposure to the MSME segment. | Image: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The implementation of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposed Basel III capital norms is expected to reduce the capital adequacy requirement of banks. This would lead to lower risk weights on residential real estate (including housing) and MSME segments, which could bring 10–50 basis points (bps) Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) improvement across banks, according to analysts.
 
During the monetary policy last week, the RBI announced plans to implement revised Basel III capital adequacy norms for commercial banks from April 1, 2027. A draft on the standardised approach for credit risk will also be issued soon.
 
According to analysts, under the proposed norms, lower risk weights for certain sectors, particularly MSMEs and residential real estate including home loans, are expected to reduce overall capital requirements.
 
 
Lower risk weights to aid capital efficiency
 
“The revised Basel III norms, particularly regarding credit risk on capital charge, will also be applicable by April 1, 2027. This is likely to lower risk weights on segments such as MSME and real estate, aiding banks,” Bank of Baroda said in its report.

Also Read

rbi, reserve bank of india

ECL norms to have bigger impact on banks with higher unsecured loanspremium

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI proposes market-linked framework for external commercial borrowings

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Kautilya Conclave: India can grow at 7-8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Lending cap on large corporations lifted as RBI scraps 2016 circular

REPO RATE, RBI

Wave of liberalisation sweeps banking industry as RBI eases rulespremium

 
Voicing a similar opinion, IIFL Financials said, “Based on our sensitivity analysis, assuming a flat 5 percentage point cut in risk weights across loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for residential mortgages and MSME loans, we expect 10–50 bps CET1 improvement across banks.”
 
PSU banks expected to benefit more than private peers
 
Some analysts believe that public sector banks are likely to benefit more than private sector peers on account of their higher exposure to the MSME segment.
 
“The RBI continues to incentivise credit flow to certain segments of the economy, within which MSME remains a key segment. PSU banks are relatively more leveraged to the MSME segment compared with private sector banks and hence, stand to benefit more from this step,” said Shivaji Thapliyal, head of research and lead analyst, Yes Securities.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US got $17 trn in new investments; real number likely lower

Rupee

RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog CEO confident of early India-US trade pact, urges lower tariffs

PMI, PMI INDIA

Softening in demand slows services sector in September, PMI falls to 60.9

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI pared back forward-dollar short position to $53 billion in August

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting Basel III norms Basel III MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon