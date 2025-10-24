Friday, October 24, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian refiners may buy more West Asian oil to replace Russian supplies

Indian refiners may buy more West Asian oil to replace Russian supplies

Indian refiners will likely lean on Iraqi Basrah Medium, a type of crude oil, barrels to replace lost Russian grades

Image
premium

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiners are likely to procure additional crude oil supplies from West Asia, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, after the US slapped sanctions on two major Russian oil companies — Rosneft and Lukoil — according to analysts.
 
Viewed as the strictest measure by the US government against Russia since the Ukraine war started in 2022, the sanctions are expected to limit Indian refiners’ purchase of crude oil from Moscow. Of the total Russian oil volumes coming into India, around 60-70 per cent is supplied by the two sanctioned companies.
 
“India and Turkey are likely to cut imports (of
Topics : Russia Oil production West Asia Indian oil refiners
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon