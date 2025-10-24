Indian refiners may buy more West Asian oil to replace Russian supplies

Indian refiners are likely to procure additional crude oil supplies from West Asia, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, after the US slapped sanctions on two major Russian oil companies — Rosneft and Lukoil — according to analysts.

Viewed as the strictest measure by the US government against Russia since the Ukraine war started in 2022, the sanctions are expected to limit Indian refiners’ purchase of crude oil from Moscow. Of the total Russian oil volumes coming into India, around 60-70 per cent is supplied by the two sanctioned companies.

“India and Turkey are likely to cut imports (of