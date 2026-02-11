India's outbound FDI moderates to $3.42 billion in January, shows RBI data
India's outward FDI stands at $3.42 billion in January 2026, easing from December levels, with equity, loans and guarantees showing mixed trends
Aathira Varier Mumbai
Listen to This Article
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at $3.42 billion in January 2026, compared with $3.44 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it was down from $4.07 billion in December 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.52 billion in January from $1.75 billion a year ago. It was also lower than $1.98 billion in December 2025.
Debt (loans) rose to $461.94 million in January this year from $316.46 million in the same month last year. However, it was lower than $565.32 million recorded in December 2025. Guarantees for overseas units were at $1.43 billion in January compared with $1.37 billion a year ago and were lower than $1.57 billion in December 2025.
Data on key investments by companies showed Interglobe Aviation Ltd committed an equity infusion of $188.63 million in its wholly owned subsidiary — Interglobe Aviation Financial Service in IFSC GIFT City. Apart from the equity investment, the company has also committed loans worth $48.64 million and guarantees worth $65.57 million. Kiri Industries Ltd infused $167.47 million in the form of equity for its wholly owned subsidiary Claronex Holdings Pte Ltd.
Varun Beverages has committed $167.85 million in guarantees for its joint venture in South America — The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd. Another entity, Sanmar Group International Ltd, has committed $129.45 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in Switzerland — Sanmar Overseas Investments OG.
More From This Section
Topics : FDI India economy RBI
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 PM IST