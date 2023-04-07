close

Inter-ministerial panel under GatiShakti recommends four rail projects

These projects will provide multimodal connectivity and seamless movement of goods and passengers, and increase logistics efficiency across the country

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Gati Shakti

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
An inter-ministerial panel—Network Planning Group (NPG)—under PM GatiShakti initiative has recommended four infrastructure projects under Indian railways to improve connectivity across various regions in the country.
These projects will provide multimodal connectivity and seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency across the country. They were approved in meeting chaired by industry department special secretary Sumita Dawra earlier this week.

“These projects will be developed in tandem with the PM GatiShakti Principles using the integrated and holistic approach,” the industry department said in a statement.
One of the projects pertaining to the construction of a Broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan state was examined by the NPG. The project spans approximately 131 km, from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur. Upon completion, the project is expected to improve the line capacity to 71 per cent 2026-27. The development is crucial since Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur route serves as a feeder to the Delhi-Mumbai route, and it represents the primary conduit connecting Jaipur, its environs, and Mumbai, southern and eastern parts of India.

Another project is the construction of a new Broad-gauge line between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj on Northeastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh state. The railway line is expected to facilitate the movement of cement, fertilizer, coal, and food grains, thus providing benefits to the related industries and also enable freight movement to Nepal.
A new Broad-Gauge line between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha state was examined by the NPG.  The construction of this new line is expected to reduce the distance from Bailadila iron ore mines to various steel plants in the Raipur region by 131 km.

Also Read

Topics : PM Gati Shakti Master Plan | Indian Railways

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

