close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt exploring possibilities of investing in lithium mines abroad

With requirement for lithium rising manifolds, the Central government is exploring the possibilities of investing in mines abroad, especially in Argentina and Australia

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With requirement for lithium rising manifolds, the Central government is exploring the possibilities of investing in mines abroad, especially in Argentina and Australia.

According to top sources, the joint venture company of union mines ministry, Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which consists of National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd, is exploring opportunities for investment in lithium mines in Argentina and Australia.

Owing to fluid geopolitical situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has impacted the global supply chains, India is keen to source critical minerals like lithium from within the country as well as abroad.

Highly placed sources informed IANS that government is open to acquiring critical minerals mines abroad to avoid shortage in case supplies are impacted.

In continuation of this effort, the mines ministry's joint venture company KABIL is looking at investing in lithium mines in countries like Argentina and Australia, they added.

The requirement of lithium has risen in India as well as globally owing to its usage in batteries for electric cars.

Also Read

India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon

India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall

Messi wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina beats France on penalties

Argentina records 98.8% year-on-year inflation in January, shows data

Centre to auction lithium reserves found in Jammu by June: Report

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infra projects

Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

'ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across country'

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

With electric vehicles in India rising exponentially, owing to government's green energy push, lithium is being sourced and mined domestically also.

A lithium-ion battery pack for a single electric car contains about 8 kg of lithium, according to industry experts.

Official sources further informed that in the last five years, Geological Survey of India (GSI), has carried out 20 projects on lithium and associated elements in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Rajasthan.

During its field season programme 2022-23, GSI has taken up 18 projects on lithium and associated elements in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Rajasthan.

However, resource of lithium has not yet been augmented by GSI sources said.

The Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited, a PSU under the Mines Ministry, has undertaken an exploration project for lithium in Ladakh.

In addition to this, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, a constituent unit of department of atomic energy, is carrying out exploration for lithium in parts of Mandya and Yadgir districts of Karnataka.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

 

Topics : central government | lithium | mines

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across country'

ESIC, ESIC scheme
1 min read
Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

trade, import, export
4 min read

Govt notifies gaming rules to prohibit online wagering and betting

games
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Int'l banking system is headed for more trouble, says Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan
2 min read

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF
4 min read

Govt caps rates to rein-in CNG, piped cooking gas prices, changes formula

gas
1 min read
Premium

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

semiconductors, chip
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon