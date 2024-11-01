Investment, private consumption driving India's growth: IMF report

India remains the world’s fastest-growing economy, with investment and private consumption driving its growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated in its Regional Economic Outlook for Asia-Pacific on Friday.
The IMF kept its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for India unchanged at 7 per cent for FY25 and 6.5 per cent for FY26 in its World Economic Outlook report released on October 23. It noted that pent-up demand accumulated during the pandemic has now been exhausted as the economy "reconnects" with its potential growth.
The IMF revised its growth forecast slightly, by 0.2 percentage points from its April forecast, citing improved rural consumption due to a better agricultural season and continued expansion of public infrastructure investment.
The regional economic outlook report indicated that while growth in Asia is projected to slow in 2024 and 2025—reflecting fading support from the pandemic recovery and long-term factors like population ageing—short-term prospects are more favourable than anticipated in April.
According to the report, the Asia and Pacific region is expected to contribute roughly 60 per cent to global growth this year. “This said, the outlook is subject to sizable economic and geopolitical uncertainties,” the IMF report stated.
A blog post released by the IMF alongside the regional outlook noted that while manufacturing has traditionally been Asia’s growth engine, a shift towards modern, tradable services could be a new source of growth and productivity.
The post highlighted that the services sector has already absorbed about half of the region’s workforce, up from just 22 per cent in 1990, as hundreds of millions moved from farms and factories.
“This shift is likely to accelerate with further expansion of international trade in modern services, such as finance, information and communication technology, and business outsourcing, as seen in India and the Philippines,” the blog post noted.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her visit to the US for the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, emphasised the need to explore alternative growth strategies and the types of jobs they will generate, in addition to the traditional manufacturing-led development pathway.
In discussions on how the World Bank can help create more jobs, Sitharaman said that jobs are the most pressing global issue, given the ongoing economic challenges and rapid technological changes that are redefining the skills required for youth entering the job market.