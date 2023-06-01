close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPEF's supply chain agreement to boost domestic manufacturing: Commerce min

"Once implemented, the Supply Chain Agreement is expected to bring in a number of benefits to India and the other IPEF partner countries," it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Implementation of the supply chain agreement being finalised among the 14-member IPEF grouping is expected to extend a number of benefits to India, including boosting domestic manufacturing and mobilisation of investments, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) concluded the negotiations on the proposed agreement, one of the four pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), on May 27 in Detroit.

"Once implemented, the Supply Chain Agreement is expected to bring in a number of benefits to India and the other IPEF partner countries," it said.

Some of the key benefits expected are potential shift of production centres in key goods/critical sectors to India; bolstering of domestic manufacturing capacities; mobilization of investments especially in production of key goods, logistics services and infrastructure, the ministry said.

It may also help in increasing exports from India; mitigation of risks of economic disruptions to India from supply chain shocks/adverse events; creation of a seamless regional trade ecosystem facilitating flow of Indian products, it added.

The ministry said that India and other partner countries will continue to engage to ensure effective implementation of the agreement to make IPEF supply chains more resilient and robust.

Also Read

Negotiations on supply chain agreement under IPEF conclude: Ministry

Second round of IPEF negotiation to start in India on Wednesday

Working to support plans to promote a free open Indo-Pacific region: USIBC

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

Nepal PM seeks Indian investments in mining, agri, energy, hospitality, IT

Strategic disinvestment push: Buyers of PSU shares exempt from gift tax

India's FY24 GDP data: Spate of forecast hikes, but not all agree

Huge opportunities will open up when exports touch $2 trn by 2030: Goyal

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

It said that this pact is "one of the fastest ever" concluded plurilateral economic cooperation agreements.

Under this, IPEF partner countries are seeking to make supply chains well-integrated through crisis response measures; cooperation for mitigation of the effect of disruptions to better ensure business continuity, and improve logistics and connectivity.

IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 last year in Tokyo.

The framework is structured around four pillars relating to trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy (issues like tax and anti-corruption). India has joined all the pillars except the trade one.

Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the US and Vietnam are members of the bloc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supply chain Manufacturing sector

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nepal PM seeks Indian investments in mining, agri, energy, hospitality, IT

Pre-Leased-Property-Investment
4 min read

Strategic disinvestment push: Buyers of PSU shares exempt from gift tax

Disinvestment, PSU
2 min read

India's FY24 GDP data: Spate of forecast hikes, but not all agree

gdp
4 min read

Huge opportunities will open up when exports touch $2 trn by 2030: Goyal

exports, imports, trade
2 min read

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

Consumer Life, Mahesh Vyas, Consumer Sentiment, Unemployment
2 min read

Most Popular

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

digital economy, UPI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon