Signs of stress: India Inc feels the heat of Iran-Israel conflict

Closely watched by the world for any escalation, the Iran-Israel conflict is already showing early signs of stress for India Inc — longer deliveries, doubling freight rates, extended working capital cycles, and higher costs.

For those yet to feel the heat, there is growing apprehension and nervousness over future developments, observed industry executives.



Akin to any geopolitical tension, oil prices and related escalation in fuel costs are immediate concerns for both the Indian government and industry watchers. Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are likely to shoot up if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, through which countries like