Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Jaishankar calls for a 'global fair order' amid Trump's tariff pressure

Jaishankar calls for a 'global fair order' amid Trump's tariff pressure

Jaishankar's remarks come amid rising global tensions, with Trump imposing tariffs on India and criticising its oil trade with Russia

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar’s comments come against the backdrop of renewed pressure from the United States, with President Donald Trump imposing a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called for a fair and representative global order, saying it should not be dominated by a few. His remarks came while speaking at the Bimstec Traditional Music Festival titled SaptaSur: Seven Nations, One Melody, held in New Delhi.
 
“We live in complicated and uncertain times. Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few. That quest is often articulated as political or economic rebalancing,” Jaishankar said. He added that traditions define identity and that “we must be assured about what we are if we want to be confident about shaping the future”.
 
 

India-US tensions escalate over tariffs and Russia trade

 
Jaishankar’s comments come against the backdrop of renewed pressure from the United States, with President Donald Trump imposing a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and announcing penalties for countries trading with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
 
On August 1, Trump posted on Truth Social: “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China… INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST (sic).”
 
The move follows earlier back-and-forth statements from Trump over India’s trade status. On April 2, he had imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods but later paused it for 90 days to allow room for bilateral negotiations. During this pause, he had claimed that a deal with India was “coming along great”. However, the reimposition of tariffs on August 1 has dampened New Delhi’s hopes of receiving preferential terms.

Also Read

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President

Modi-Marcos Jr talks will significantly deepen bilateral ties: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No third party intervention in ceasefire with Pak during Op Sindoor: EAM

Defence minister Rajnath Singh

No losses to military assets in Operation Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

No Modi-Trump call took place, Jaishankar clarifies on Operation Sindoor

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We provided 40 mn houses- that's Japan's entire population: Jaishankar

 
In another post, Trump doubled down: “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”
 

India responds to US criticism of Russia oil imports

 
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal, calling Trump’s statements “unjustified and unreasonable”. The MEA defended India’s oil imports from Russia, saying they were driven by national necessity and were far smaller in scale compared to the West’s energy purchases.
 
“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict,” the MEA said in a statement issued Monday

More From This Section

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

India PMI hits 15-month high at 61.1 as manufacturing jumps, services hold

PMI

India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

Donald Trump, Trump

Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

India-Russian oil

Despite US pressure, Russian oil tankers unload at Indian refineries

Topics : S Jaishankar BIMSTEC summit Trump tariffs India Russia BS Web Reports Trade ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon