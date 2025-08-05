Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

Composite PMI Output Index rose to 61.1 in July from 61.0 in June, its fastest pace since April 2024; but hiring growth weakens

India Services PMI July 2025

India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July| Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s services sector continued its strong run in July, with the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbing to an 11-month high of 60.5, up slightly from 60.4 in June, according to S&P Global data released on Tuesday.
  
Survey respondents cited strong advertising campaigns, new client onboarding, and solid demand as the primary drivers of growth. Export orders improved, with Indian firms securing contracts from Asia, Canada, Europe, the UAE, and the US. Sectorally, finance and insurance led growth, while real estate and business services lagged. 

Hiring slows despite demand surge

Despite healthy order books, employment growth eased to its weakest pace in 15 months, with fewer than 2 per cent of surveyed companies adding staff in July.
 
 
“At 60.5, the services PMI indicated a strong growth momentum, led by a pick-up in new export orders. Future optimism rose but remained below 1H25 levels,” said HSBC's Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari. 

Price pressures intensify

The report noted that input costs and output charges were rising at a faster pace than in June, reflecting higher food, freight, and labour expenses.

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

PMI

June Services PMI touches 10-month high at 60.4 on sharp upturn in new biz

PMI

Services sector growth steady in May as export demand remains strong: PMI

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex up 261 pts, Nifty at 24,620, SMIDs gain on upbeat global cues

PMI

Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

 

Manufacturing at 16-month high

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI climbing to a 16-month high of 59.1 in July from 58.4 in June. The manufacturing upturn was driven by robust gains in new orders and output, though business sentiment and hiring momentum softened.
 

Composite PMI at fastest pace since April 2024

The composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and services, edged up to 61.1 in July from 61.0 in June, the quickest pace since April 2024.
 
However, the Future Output Index fell to its lowest since March 2023, signalling that while current demand is strong, growth expectations are becoming more cautious.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

India-Russian oil

Despite US pressure, Russian oil tankers unload at Indian refineries

Oil refinery

Tankers deliver barrels of Russian crude to India despite US, EU pressure

Moody's

Limited US access to hit India's manufacturing growth plans, says Moody's

Topics : India Services PMI Service PMI BS Web Reports India services sector Services sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon