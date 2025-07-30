Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No third party intervention in ceasefire with Pak during Op Sindoor: EAM

No third party intervention in ceasefire with Pak during Op Sindoor: EAM

The External Affairs Minister said terrorism is now on the global agenda only because of the efforts of the Modi government

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that there was no third party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the halting of the Operation was not linked to trade.

Intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22 and June 16.

The Opposition has been attacking the government on claims made by Trump on mediation in halting of hostilities between India and Pakistan by using the threat of trade.

 

He said India will not tolerate any cross-border terrorism and has responded to Pakistan by carrying out Operation Sindoor and will continue to do so whenever the neighbouring country attacked again.

Noting that the Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable, he said a redline was crossed by Pakistan and there had to be accountability and justice.

"Blood and water will not flow together," he said, justifying India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Jaishankar said the Modi government has corrected wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending the Treaty. The Treaty signed by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not to buy peace, but for appeasement.

The External Affairs Minister said terrorism is now on the global agenda only because of the efforts of the Modi government.

He said India exerted huge pressure on Pakistan through the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process and also despite not being a member of the UN Security Council, India was able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.



First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

