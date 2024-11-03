Kanda Express: How onion-laden trains impact farmers, consumers, traders

On October 20, the Central government pumped 1,600 tonnes of onion into Delhi and adjoining markets to cool prices ahead of the festivals. The consignment came from Nashik in a train of 42 wagons euphonically called the Kanda Express — Kanda is Marathi for onion.

This was one of the largest-ever wholesale interventions by the Centre in onion. The stock was sold through auction at a base rate of Rs 35 a kilogram (kg). Government sources say the average cost of procuring from farmers was Rs 28 a kg, up from Rs 17 last year.

Similar arrangements were made for