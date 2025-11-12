Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

The listing performance exceeded grey market expectations, where the stock was quoted around ₹105 ahead of its debut, indicating a 5 per cent premium in the unofficial market

Groww share price | Photo: Company logo

Groww | Photo: Company logo

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww IPO listing: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, listing at a premium to its issue price amid strong institutional demand and solid anchor participation.
 
Shares of Groww opened at ₹114 per share on the BSE, marking a 14 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹100. On the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹112 per share, up 12 per cent.
 
The listing performance exceeded grey market expectations, where the stock was quoted around ₹105 ahead of its debut, indicating a 5 per cent premium in the unofficial market.
 

Should you buy, sell or hold Groww shares?

According to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president (Research) at Mehta Equities, Groww represents a structural long-term opportunity as a key beneficiary of India’s expanding retail participation in financial markets.
 
“Groww’s implied valuation at listing is justified by its rapid customer growth—surpassing 100 million registered users—along with strong brand recall, increasing market share in F&O and mutual fund distribution, and a scalable digital model,” Tapse said.

Tapse recommended that allottees hold the stock from a medium-to-long-term perspective, while new investors could consider entering during any post-listing dips, if valuations remain attractive and business growth sustains.

Groww IPO details

Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
 
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times, and retail investors at 9.43 times, as per data from the BSE. The basis of allotment was finalised on November 10, with the issue price fixed at ₹100 per share.
 
Ahead of the issue, Groww garnered ₹2,984 crore from a clutch of marquee anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

