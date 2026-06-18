Labour code: Platforms seek extension to meet gig worker database mandate

The provision is part of the framework being developed under the Code on Social Security, 2020, which seeks to extend social security benefits to gig and platform workers. As part of the process, aggregators are required to furnish details of workers engaged through their platforms on a central system being developed by the labour ministry.

Several platforms have informed the government that they may need more time to complete the process of collating, verifying and uploading worker information, said the officials.

The request comes ahead of a June 21 deadline notified by the labour ministry through a circular issued on June 1, which directed aggregators to complete onboarding and application programming interface (API) integration with the eShram portal. Issued pursuant to Rule 48(2) of the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, the circular requires platforms to electronically share details of gig and platform workers with the government as part of efforts to create a centralised worker database and facilitate the delivery of social security benefits under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Among large platforms, Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has already completed the compliance process, said a senior official. Swiggy and Uber are currently undertaking the exercise and are expected to submit the required information soon, the official added.

Emails sent to Eternal, Swiggy and Uber remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

The exercise is part of the government's efforts to operationalise social security provisions for gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The Code provides for a contribution of 1-2 per cent of an aggregator's annual turnover towards social security for gig workers, subject to a cap of 5 per cent of the amount paid to workers. As part of the framework, the government is creating a central database of gig and platform workers using information furnished by aggregators.

Officials said the database will help identify beneficiaries and facilitate the implementation of social security schemes for the platform workforce. The aggregator contributions are proposed to fund welfare measures for gig and platform workers, including life and disability cover, health benefits, old-age protection and other social security assistance.

This comes as the Centre steps up efforts to formalise and extend social security coverage to gig and platform workers, a segment that has grown rapidly with the expansion of app-based services. Over the past few years, the government has brought gig workers under the ambit of the eShram portal, recognised gig and platform workers as a distinct category under the Code on Social Security, 2020, notified the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, to operationalise the framework, and announced social security measures, including health coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

Officials said the creation of a comprehensive worker database is a necessary first step towards implementing welfare schemes and ensuring that benefits reach eligible workers once the relevant provisions of the labour codes are brought into force.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on June 19, disburse incentives worth ₹2,400 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. The disbursement event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and will be broadcast live to programmes being organised across 200 industrial clusters in the country. Modi will also interact with selected first-time employees and employers who have benefited under the scheme.

Mandaviya said more than 6.3 million first-time employees have been brought into the formal workforce under the scheme since August 2025, nearly 30 per cent of whom are women. He added that over 80 per cent of establishments receiving incentives under the employer component are small enterprises with fewer than 25 workers.