Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Life insurers' new business premium rises 14% to Rs 35K cr in September

Life insurers' new business premium rises 14% to Rs 35K cr in September

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) collected new premium of Rs 20,369 crore as against Rs 18,126 crore in September 2023, recording a growth of 25 per cent

Life insurance

New business premiums stood at Rs 30,716 crore in same month a year ago. (Source: File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life insurers recorded a 14 per cent rise in underwriting new business with a premium collection of Rs 35,020 crore in September.

New business premiums stood at Rs 30,716 crore in same month a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new business premium collection in the first half of FY25 rose 19 per cent to Rs 1,89,214 crore from Rs 1,58,377 crore in the same period last year, as per the monthly data released by the industry body Life Insurance Council.

Driven by a strong demand for enhanced insurance protection from individual consumers, new policy issuances too increased by 45.49 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the month, resulting in the addition of new 32,17,880 policies vis--vis 22,11,680 policies in the year-ago period, it said.

 

According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, the life insurance industry saw individual single premiums growing 13 per cent to close at Rs 5,142 crore for September while year-to-date growth stood at 14.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) collected new premium of Rs 20,369 crore as against Rs 18,126 crore in September 2023, recording a growth of 25 per cent.

More From This Section

Edible Oil

Edible oils import falls 29% in Sep tonnes on lower palm oil shipments

WTO, World Trade Organization

WTO cuts 2025 world merchandise trade growth forecast to 3% from 3.3%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Economists caution on RBI's growth optimism, project FY25 growth below 7.2%

Ship, Shipping industry

Centre considers seed funding to establish a shipping insurance entity

labour force, jobs, employment, unemployment, women, gender, female, workers, construction, real estate, welfare schemes

Manufacturing output to jump 9% if more women join workforce: World Bank

However, private sector put together grew 12 per cent to Rs 73,664 crore as against Rs 65,734 crore garnered in the same month a year ago.

The life insurance industry in India has been making significant strides by expanding access to insurance and making an effort to reach out to areas and segments of the country's population that were previously underserved when it comes to their insurance needs, it said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumlife insurance

Result preview: High Ulip share may weigh on life insurers' Q2 margins

PremiumLife insurance

Surrender value norms: Life insurers begin rolling out revised bestsellers

LIC

LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift; to be 'paperless' in 2 years

GST

GST Council forms GoM to review tax rate on insurance; report by Oct 30

54th GST Council meet: GoM to decide future of GST compensation cess

54th GST Council meet: GoM to decide future of GST compensation cess

Topics : Life Insurance insurance banking Business Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon