Lucknow-Kanpur corridor key to Uttar Pradesh's $1 trillion economy target

The Uttar Pradesh government is pitching the Lucknow-Kanpur economic corridor to feed its ambitious $1 trillion economy target and boost the state’s industrial development.

The proposed corridor, which corresponds to the erstwhile Lucknow Industrial Development Corridor (LIDA) between Lucknow and Kanpur, will capitalise on the economic, trade, and industrial potential of the region for growth and job creation.

The corridor will also align with the proposed “Artificial Intelligence City” envisaged on the outskirts of Lucknow, UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari told Business Standard.

The 48th UPSIDA Board meeting held recently, headed by Chief Secretary