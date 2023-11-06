The global economy has been grappling with multiple crises, adversely affecting global growth since the pandemic, and while the recovery is underway, it remains slow and uneven, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. She also said that India's G20 Presidency has provided a clear policy direction for addressing the needs of the majority of the global population whose voices are often unheard in multilateral forums.

The Finance Minister was speaking at the seminar on Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth organised by the Ministries of Finance and Labour, and the Commerce Department. She said that even though by the end of this month, India’s role as G20 Presidency comes to an end, momentum must be maintained on the policy guidance in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

“Not only should we engage with G20 partners to take forward the outcomes, but we should also explore how best we can integrate these outcomes into India’s domestic policy-making process so that we can lead by example,” she said.

The virtual meeting of the G20 leaders to take stock of the progress made after the New Delhi Leaders Declaration will be held on November 22, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran announced. This will be the last meeting under India’s G20 presidency.

In her inaugural address, the Finance Minister said that policy coordination, both global and domestic, is critical to ensure that growth comes back on track and remains strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive. “The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration underscores the urgency of implementing well-calibrated macroeconomic and structural policies to bolster equitable growth and enhance macroeconomic and financial stability,” she said.

The Finance Minister said that the current pace of global growth remains quite weak, well below the 3.8 per cent average in the two decades before the pandemic, and looking ahead over the medium term, growth prospects have weakened further.

Referring to the Union Budget 2023, when she mentioned Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) as the growth engine of the Indian economy, the Finance Minister said, “India can definitely lead the way in ensuring that the actions set out in the Jaipur Call for Action continue to be taken forward through the G20 and the WTO so that the full potential of MSMEs can be fully exploited.”