Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

The two sides have narrowed their differences on trade-related matters, an Indian official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava
  India said it’s making solid progress in trade negotiations with the US as it looks to clinch a trade deal and bring down punitive tariffs. 
The two sides have narrowed their differences on trade-related matters, an Indian official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. There are no major differences between India and the US on trade issues, the person said. 
 
A team of negotiators from India had positive meetings with officials in Washington last week, the person said. 
 

Also Read

India-US

50% Trump tariffs: Call on support measures hinges on trade dealpremium

Piyush Goyal

India-US trade talks cordial; farmers, MSME interests protected: Goyal

trade talk, US India

India-US trade deal: 'Not too many differences between both sides'

Piyush Goyal

India to record positive export growth in current financial year: Goyal

India US Trade

US reluctant to cut tariffs for India below Asian peers under trade dealpremium

 
After slapping India with 50 per cent tariffs and bashing the country for buying oil from Russia, US President Donald Trump has softened his rhetoric in recent weeks and spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least twice. Trump said last week that India will stop buying oil from Russia, although it’s likely to be a gradual process. 
 
Unlike previous denials, Modi’s government hasn’t directly opposed Trump’s comments. New Delhi said last week that energy purchases would be made with consumers’ interests in mind. State refiners have said they expect to reduce Russian energy purchases, while government officials said India has the capacity to buy more US oil.
 
India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, buying oil at a discount. Russian oil makes up about one-third of India’s overall imports in spite of the US push to curb flows.  
     

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos

India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Aseanpremium

mineral mining

Centre sets timelines to speed up work on auctioned mineral blocks

Exports, Export

India's exports to US decline, non-US markets show strength: Crisil

Nirmala Sitharaman

GST reforms drive record festive demand, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi US India relations Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Rajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon