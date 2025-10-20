Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Global banks bet billions on deals in India amid US credit jitters

Global banks bet billions on deals in India amid US credit jitters

Foreign investors are pouring billions into Indian banks, betting on the country's growth and stability even as global peers grapple with credit losses, trade tensions, and rising financial risks

Banks, bank

The Reserve Bank of India has moved in recent years to strengthen the financial sector via measures aimed at boosting credit flow, encouraging lending and financing | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siddhi Nayak
  A spate of billion-dollar deals for Indian banks has thrust the country’s financial sector into the global spotlight, at a time when US credit losses and trade tensions have rattled investors globally. 
Over the weekend, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC said it plans to invest $3 billion in RBL Bank Ltd., marking the biggest foreign investment in India’s banking sector. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. PJSC inked a deal to buy into Sammaan Capital Ltd. for about $1 billion, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s banking unit in May agreed to pay $1.6 billion for 20 per cent of Yes Bank Ltd. 
   
All told, about $15 billion of deals involving financial services targets in India have been struck this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, as global investors scour for opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. This builds on the momentum of prior years to invest in lenders, insurance and fintech players.

The exuberance to what’s happening elsewhere is striking. Recent US collapses of Tricolor Holdings and First Brands Group have stoked fears of hidden credit losses. India itself is trying to work things out with the US after it was slapped with 50 per cent tariffs that could hit its growth.  
 
There also isn’t a track record of triumph by overseas buyers, as the sector remains dominated by well-entrenched local players and had struggled with a shadow bank crisis less than a decade ago.
 
“The success story of foreign banks acquiring Indian banks is very limited” and hasn’t always reflected in profit and revenue growth, said Hemindra Hazari, an independent research analyst. The large sums foreign investors are willing to invest shows intent, but whether they can build a profitable retail franchise in India’s competitive market remains to be seen, he said.
 
For now, suitors are focusing on the positives. Indian lenders look relatively more insulated, and are gaining from rapid digital adoption, government moves, as well as a large under-banked population. Japan’s megabanks have been outspoken about their appetite for Indian assets, while deep-pocketed firms from the Middle East and Europe are now setting their sights on the expanding middle class in Asia’s third-largest economy. 
 
“The Indian growth story has been accepted globally,” RBL’s Chief Executive Officer R Subramaniakumar said at a briefing on Sunday. He pointed out that a stable financial system and robust regulators add to the appeal.
 
The Reserve Bank of India has moved in recent years to strengthen the financial sector via measures aimed at boosting credit flow, encouraging lending and financing. The regulator has also clamped down on excessive risk-taking, frequently warning shadow lenders about pursuing growth at any cost and vowing to take action if they don’t strengthen risk controls.
 
The steps come after the sector blew up about seven years ago when a pile-up of bad loans weighed on growth. This led the government to overhaul bankruptcy laws and re-capitalize state-owned banks.
 
Now, policymakers are exploring ways to attract more foreign investment, including discussing options to make it easier for overseas investors to raise stakes in state-run banks and allowing large companies to apply for banking licenses, Bloomberg News reported earlier.
 
Recent set of earnings from industry heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. saw both lenders reporting better-than-expected results driven by lending growth, even as interest margins remain under pressure. The 12-member Nifty Bank Index has rallied more than 13 per cent this year, closing at a record high on Friday. 
 
More jumbo deals could follow. A planned government stake sale in IDBI Bank Ltd. is expected to fetch billions. Japan’s biggest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is actively hunting acquisition targets, and is said to be in advanced talks to buy a stake in Shriram Finance Ltd. 
 
“Geopolitical risks have accelerated financial and supply chain risks, and foreign investors are looking for alphas in countries that minimize them,” said Vivek Ramji Iyer, partner and leader in financial services practices at Grant Thornton Bharat. “India’s domestic focus and low correlation with the global economy make it a lucrative entry point.”
 
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian Banks RBL Bank US India relations

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

