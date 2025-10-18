Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

The Food Index decreased by 0.47 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 0.58 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in September 2025

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Latest government figures show India’s economy will expand at a four-year low of 6.5% in the current fiscal year | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to -0.07 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively, in September from 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August, respectively, according to the Labour Ministry data released on Saturday.

For the month of September 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers decreased by 0.11 points to 136.23, while the index for Rural Labourers decreased by 0.18 points, reaching 136.42, the labour ministry said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 136.34 points and 136.60 points, respectively, in August 2025.

The Food Index decreased by 0.47 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 0.58 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in September 2025.

 

Food inflation in September 2025 stood at -2.35 per cent for AL and -1.81 per cent for RL," the ministry stated.

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rbi, reserve bank of india

Credit growth inches up to 11.4% in October 3 fortnight: RBI data

gold, jewellery

Bullion over bling: Dhanteras buyers rush for coins, bars as gold soarspremium

India US Trade

US reluctant to cut tariffs for India below Asian peers under trade dealpremium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

India's crude oil bill down 15% in H1; Russia imports up in Octoberpremium

Oil

US, Saudi Arabia vie for larger share of India's crude oil import piepremium

Topics : food inflation retail inflation labour market Labour Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon