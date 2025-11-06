Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement, shows data

Mandi prices of major kharif crops continued to trade below respective minimum support prices (MSPs) for the second month in a row in late October, official data showed, but were tad better since late September.

As on October 24, among kharif crops, ragi has led the fall with almost 35 per cent drop in mandi prices as compared to its respective MSP, followed by sunflower, moong and groundnut. Soybean was selling at around 21 per cent lower than its MSP of ₹5,328 per quintal, and moong was around 24 per cent lower than its MSP