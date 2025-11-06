Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement, shows data

Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement, shows data

This could have serious implications on farmers' earnings as the kharif harvest has picked up pace since late October

The Centre on October 31 imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas effective from November 1 to stem the fall in domestic pulses prices.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Mandi prices of major kharif crops continued to trade below respective minimum support prices (MSPs) for the second month in a row in late October, official data showed, but were tad better since late September.
 
As on October 24, among kharif crops, ragi has led the fall with almost 35 per cent drop in mandi prices as compared to its respective MSP, followed by sunflower, moong and groundnut. Soybean was selling at around 21 per cent lower than its MSP of ₹5,328 per quintal, and moong was around 24 per cent lower than its MSP
Topics : kharif crop Kharif season Indian Economy
