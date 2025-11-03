Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing PMI jumps to 59.2 in Oct amid GST boost, soft input costs

Manufacturing PMI jumps to 59.2 in Oct amid GST boost, soft input costs

India's manufacturing PMI climbed to 59.2 in October, signalling robust factory activity as GST relief, strong domestic demand and easing input costs spurred output and jobs

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in October, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 59.2 from 57.7 in September, according to data compiled by S&P Global. The increase was driven by strong domestic demand, goods and services tax (GST) relief measures, productivity gains, and higher tech investments.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted: "India’s manufacturing PMI accelerated to 59.2 in October, up from 57.7 during the month prior. Robust end-demand fuelled expansions in output, new orders, and job creation. Meanwhile, input prices moderated in October while average selling prices increased as some manufacturers passed on additional cost burdens to end-consumers."
 

New orders rise, exports weaken

According to the data, new orders rose at the start of the third financial quarter, helped by stronger demand, more advertising, and the recent GST reform. The growth was faster than in September, and factory output also increased more quickly. The expansion rate matched August’s level, which was one of the strongest in the last five years.
 
A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing, services, or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.
 
Most of the growth in sales came from the domestic market, while export orders grew more slowly. Although overseas demand for Indian goods improved, it was the weakest so far this year.

Job creation remains moderate

Job creation in the manufacturing sector continued for the twentieth straight month in October, with the pace of hiring remaining moderate and largely unchanged from September.

Forward outlook

Manufacturers remained upbeat about future business conditions, crediting their optimism to GST reforms, capacity expansion, and stronger marketing efforts. Firms also expect demand to remain resilient and are hopeful that pending contracts will be cleared soon.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

