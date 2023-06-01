close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

Demand conditions demonstrated remarkable strength, with factory orders rising at the fastest pace since January 2021

BS Web Team New Delhi
manufacturing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's manufacturing PMI showcased encouraging developments in May, painting a notably positive picture for the sector. 
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 57.2 in April to 58.7 in May, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since October 2020.

Demand conditions demonstrated remarkable strength, with factory orders rising at the fastest pace since January 2021. 
This surge in sales paved the way for stronger increases in production, employment and quantities of
purchases. With supply chain-conditions improving further, companies noted a record accumulation in input inventories.
Meanwhile, cost pressures remained historically mild, but demand strength facilitated a solid and quicker increase in output charges.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Jan manufacturing PMI falls to three-month low as production, exports slow

Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

No power can stop India from becoming a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

ISMC's semiconductor facility plan in India stalled after Tower-Intel deal

Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

J'Khand credit-deposit ratio at 45%, plan to increase it to 50% soon: SLBC


Out of the five PMI sub-components, stocks of purchases showed notable vigour, increasing at an unprecedented pace in May. Monitored companies indicated that better supply-chain conditions and sustained increases in input purchasing boosted inventory growth.
May data indicated a sharp and accelerated increase in quantities of purchases, with the rate of expansion quickening to the strongest in over 12 years. According to survey members, ongoing increases in new business and efforts to replenish stocks underpinned growth of buying levels.

Not only did factory orders increase for the twenty-third month running in May, but also to the greatest extent since January 2021. Firms generally associated the upturn with advertising, demand strength and a favourable economic climate.
Exports gave impetus to total new orders in May. Companies registered the quickest expansion in international sales for six months.

Topics : PMI Manufacturing Factory output Indian Economy BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

manufacturing
2 min read

JPMorgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%; warns of global slowdown

JPMorgan
1 min read

No power can stop India from becoming a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
3 min read

ISMC's semiconductor facility plan in India stalled after Tower-Intel deal

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

Sunteck to Brigade, major listed realtors hike residential prices by 10%
1 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon