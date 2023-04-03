close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

Optimism about future output slipped to an eight-month low due to concerns surrounding competitiveness and general inflation

BS Web Team New Delhi
auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
India's manufacturing activity rose to its highest since January in March. Compared with 55.3 in February, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global increased to 56.4. However, the PMI average of the final quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) at 55.7 was below 56.3 in Q3FY23. 
The main reasons for the rise are improved output and new orders, although firms shed jobs for the first time in over a year.

"Underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March, underscored by the quickest upturn in factory orders for three months. Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip and firms stepped up their stock building efforts," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The new orders sub-index, which tracks overall demand, rose last month and foreign demand expanded at a quicker rate from February. Output grew at the strongest pace since December.

However, that improvement did not translate to increased hiring as job market conditions darkened, slipping back into contraction for the first time in 13 months although the pace of job shedding was minimal.
Optimism about future output slipped to an eight-month low due to concerns surrounding competitiveness and general inflation.

Also Read

Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up

India's services activity cools to 6-month low in Sep; job creation slows

Jan manufacturing PMI falls to three-month low as production, exports slow

Services PMI recovers to 55.1 in Oct after hitting six-month low in Sept

India's services growth slowed in Jan amid fall in exports, new orders: PMI

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Guns vs Butter-5: 'India can make do with defence spend of 2% of GDP'

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up


While input cost inflation retreated to its second-lowest mark in 2-1/2 years, firms did pass on some of the pressures of greater labour and raw material costs to customers. The output prices sub-index rose to 52.0 from 51.8.
That would likely keep retail inflation elevated over the coming months.

"Although manufacturers were upbeat towards future new orders, they somewhat doubted that inflation would continue to recede. Such worries restricted optimism towards output prospects," De Lima said.
(With agency inputs)
Topics : PMI Manufacturing | Indian Economy | Factory output

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
2 min read

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
2 min read
Premium

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

coal, fossil fuel
3 min read

GST mop up at all-time high of Rs 18 trillion in FY23, shows data

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN
1 min read
Premium

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Wheat
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

digital payments
4 min read
Premium

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Oil
6 min read
Premium

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Wheat
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon