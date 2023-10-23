close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Mineral output index increases by 12.3% to 111.9 in August: Centre

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of August 2023 at 111.9, is 12.3 per cent

critical minerals

higher as compared to the level in the month of August 2022, according to provisional data from the Indian Bureau of Mines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's mineral output increased by 12.3 per cent in the month of August as compared to the same month a year ago, the Centre on Monday said.
The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of August 2023 at 111.9, is 12.3 per cent.

higher as compared to the level in the month of August 2022, according to provisional data from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).
The cumulative growth for the April- August period over the corresponding period of the previous financial year is 8.3 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.
In the month of August, the country's coal output was 68.4 mn tonnes, lignite production was 2.8 mn tonnes, bauxite was 1.42 mn tonnes among others.
Minerals like gold, phosphorite, manganese ore and iron ore showed positive growth.
"Minerals showing negative growth include bauxite, zinc conc, lignite and lead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

One-third of annual exploration projects are for critical minerals: GSI

India set to get its first list of critical minerals on Wednesday

NLC India exploring possibility of mining critical minerals, says CMD

Fresh formal job creation down by 10% between April-August: EPFO data

Govt cautious of unexpected spike in sovereign bond yields: Official

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Topics : Mineral Mining industry minerals Mining

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon