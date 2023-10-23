close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Govt cautious of unexpected spike in sovereign bond yields: Official

"If (government bond) yields go beyond tolerance level, we will take appropriate remedial actions," the official said, without giving details

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government is cautious about the "unexpected" spike in government bond yields and may take remedial action if necessary, a government official said on Monday.
 
"If (government bond) yields go beyond tolerance level, we will take appropriate remedial actions," the official said, without giving details.
 
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield was trading at 7.37%, up by over 20 basis points in the last month.

The government will show "progressive improvement" in lowering its overall debt in the next few years and bring its fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025/2026, the official said. He declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
 
The government's receipts and expenditure are on track to meet the 5.9% fiscal deficit goal for the ongoing fiscal year, he added.
 
"There is not much to worry about (fiscal deficit) going off the mark," the official said.
 
However, the government will need to carefully plan its spending to hedge for unforeseen geopolitical issues, he said.
The government will also show "progressive improvement" in lowering debt, he added.
 
Capital expenditure by the federal government has crossed 50% of its budget estimate for FY24 at present, but receipts and expenditure were on track to meet 5.9% fiscal deficit goal, the official said.

Also Read

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

10-11% interest rate: Take a look at the top 10 high-yielding bonds

You can get exposure to a basket of bonds at a minimum Rs 1 lakh investment

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 3,090 cr from bonds to fund business growth

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin

4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members

Govt rolls out quality mandate for copper products, drums, tin containers

MGNREGS may get additional support of Rs 28,000 crore for FY24: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : bonds market Bonds Indian Economy economy

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon