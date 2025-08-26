Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / MSMEs must focus on quality, competitiveness, and global integration: Govt

MSMEs must focus on quality, competitiveness, and global integration: Govt

MSMEs contribute over 30 per cent to GDP and 45 per cent to exports, but leaders stress quality, innovation and Industry 4.0 adoption to boost competitiveness and global integration

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Industry leaders stressed that MSMEs should embrace innovation and sustainability to scale globally.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) need to shift from a price-centric model to one driven by quality, competitiveness, and technology adoption if they are to integrate with global value chains and support India’s growth vision, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
 
“MSMEs are the true engines of growth, contributing over 30 per cent to GDP, 45 per cent to exports, and providing employment to more than 28 crore people, particularly with their presence across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Their resilience enabled India’s swift post-pandemic recovery and they will be central to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat,” said Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, at the CII MSME Growth Summit 2025 in New Delhi.
 
 
He highlighted that the Ministry has facilitated credit guarantees worth Rs 6.4 trillion in the past three years and is in the process of setting up 100 technology centres nationwide to boost competitiveness. “MSMEs must integrate into global value chains to drive India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Dr Rajneesh added.
 
“Smart manufacturing clusters for cost-effective Industry 4.0 adoption will be a key driver for competitiveness,” said Sunil Chordia, Chairman, CII National MSME Council and CMD, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
 
However, M Ponnuswami, Co-Chairman, CII National MSME Council and CMD, Pon Pure Chemicals, said greater awareness about low-cost automation, credit schemes, and procurement opportunities was essential for MSMEs, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “Banks are increasingly keen to fund MSMEs, but entrepreneurs must leverage these opportunities,” he noted.

Also Read

tariff, trade

Banks draw up plans to help exporters navigate 50% Trump tariff threatpremium

PHOTO: shutterstock

A time to handhold: Lenders must support MSMEs as tariff woes risepremium

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank aims ₹85K cr loan book by March 2026 as operations stabilise

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance ministry asks PSBs to broaden credit focus amid tariff woes

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day

PM Modi unveils GST reforms with tax cuts, two-slab structure plan

 
Industry leaders stressed that MSMEs should embrace innovation and sustainability to scale globally. “India’s growth story is inseparable from the success of MSMEs. They must prioritise quality and stronger collaborations with large manufacturers through shared R&D,” said Shreekant Somany, CMD, Somany Ceramics Ltd.
 
Echoing the need for digital transformation, Dilip Sawhney, Chairman, CII National Committee on Smart Manufacturing and MD, Rockwell Automation, said Industry 4.0 solutions were crucial for overcoming challenges of traceability and compliance. “Even zero-capex digital interventions, such as AR-powered digital logbooks, can strengthen process integrity, boost customer trust, and improve competitiveness,” he said.
 
Vikram Gandotra, Chairman, CII Working Group on Technology and Director, Siemens Ltd, said Indian MSMEs had the potential to match global peers like Germany and Korea. “Industry 4.0 is the critical lever for strengthening efficiency, productivity, and global positioning,” he said.

More From This Section

exporters, trade, tariff

Tirupur, Noida, Surat exporters halt production amid high US tariffs: FIEO

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

Are export sectors in the firing line? Markets brace for tariff fallout

PM Modi, Shigeru Ishiba

Japan to unveil plan to invest $68 bn in India over 10 years in AI, chips

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration issues notice to India as 50% tariff deadline nears

India UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK

India-UK FTA to boost aluminium exports as carbon tariffs pose challengepremium

Topics : MSMEs Digital transformation Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today US F1 VisaGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon