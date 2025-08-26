Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump administration issues notice to India as 50% tariff deadline nears

Trump administration issues notice to India as 50% tariff deadline nears

The Trump administration has issued a 50% tariff notice to India over Russian oil imports, tying it to a broader diplomatic push for ending the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Trump announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday (local time) outlined its plan to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The Department of Homeland Security released a draft notice on Monday, signalling the White House’s intent to move forward with its plan of levying additional tariffs on India as Trump tries to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
 
According to a Bloomberg report, the notice stated that the increased levies would apply to Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.” 
 
 

India defends Russian oil imports as energy security move

 
Earlier this month, Trump announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The move is part of his strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year.
 
Decrying the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”, the Ministry of External Affairs said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard India’s national interests. However, the government is also hoping that a breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine might avert the additional levies. 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump threatens tariffs, tech export curbs in digital tax reprisal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns China of 200% tariff if rare earth magnet exports curbed

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025. REUTERS

Trump wants to meet North Korea's Kim this year, raises issues with South

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan nuclear war, 7 jets shot down

oil refinery

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

 
In a statement released on August 6, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Washington had targeted India’s oil imports from Russia in recent days. The MEA reiterated India’s position that it imports oil based on market considerations to ensure the energy security of its 1.4 billion citizens. 
 

Trump pushes for peace with Putin–Zelenskyy mediation effort

 
In an effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Trump met with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month.
 
Trump met Putin in Alaska on August 15 and later hosted Zelenskyy, along with seven European leaders, at the White House to discuss possible paths toward ending the conflict. Following the meetings, Trump said he had begun arrangements for a direct dialogue between Zelenskyy and Putin. However, he admitted on Monday that his efforts had not succeeded so far, citing “Putin’s animosity” toward Zelenskyy as the primary reason for the impasse. 
 

More sanctions may follow, warns Trump

 
Bloomberg also reported that Trump has once again hinted at further tariffs or sanctions on countries trading with Russia if a peace agreement remains elusive. He warned of “very big consequences” in the coming weeks.
 
So far, the United States has refrained from imposing additional tariffs on other key Russian trade partners, including China

More From This Section

India UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK

India-UK FTA to boost aluminium exports as carbon tariffs pose challengepremium

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to push FTA talks with EU in Septemberpremium

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Demand to reinforce steel MSMEs amid rising costs: Crisil SME Trackerpremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Sitiveni Rabuka, Sitiveni Ligamamada, Sitiveni

India, Fiji resolve to boost defence and maritime bilateral ties

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

Odisha govt approves new IT, electronics component manufacturing policies

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations India Russia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon