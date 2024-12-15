Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Nations must emulate 20th century European wealth tax system: Pickety

Nations must emulate 20th century European wealth tax system: Pickety

India abolished wealth tax in 2015, holding that it had become burdensome to the administration without substantial collections

French Economist Thomas Piketty

French Economist Thomas Piketty

Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French economist Thomas Piketty said countries should emulate the progressive wealth taxes of some European nations in the 20th century and formulate a similar tax system in the global context.
 
“Billionaires and progressive wealth taxes were part of the progressive tax package introduced in many European countries in the 20th century to finance their welfare state and public services. We just need to do the same in the 21st century, in a more global context,” he said in an email reply to a question.
 
Many European countries such as Sweden, France, Germany, Norway and Netherlands — in the 20th century — imposed taxes, including taxes on high incomes, inheritances, and wealth to redistribute resources and reduce inequality.
 
 
While these taxes played a role in funding welfare states, many countries phased out or reduced wealth taxes in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. This was due to capital flight and tax avoidance, administrative difficulties in valuing wealth accurately and shift in economic policy toward less redistributive models.
 
Some European countries like Norway and Spain still retain forms of wealth taxation, while others, like France, have restructured their approach to target specific assets, such as real estate, rather than broad wealth.
 
India abolished wealth tax in 2015, holding that it had become burdensome to the administration without substantial collections. And, it was replaced with a 2 per cent surcharge on persons declaring more than Rs 1 crore income.
 
Piketty has been advocating wealth tax on the ultra-rich to finance social infrastructure like health and education.

More From This Section

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

India's import of Russian oil drops in Nov to lowest level since June 2022

capex

Capex to be decided according to country's need, says MoS Finance

PremiumPSB

Public sector bank loan frauds: A 10% problem, but a 98% financial crisis

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Higher tax will drive capital away, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves decline to 5-month low of $654.8 billion

 
Speaking at an event alongside Piketty, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday cautioned that taxing capital more will drive it away.
 
Rejecting the idea of a “billionaire tax” suggested by Piketty, Nageswaran said: “Not all problems can be solved through fiat.”
 

Also Read

Delhi, dense fog, cold wave, Delhi winters

LIVE: Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.9 degrees C; air quality 'poor'

PremiumCrude oil

Govt aims to secure Russian crude oil term deal by next financial year

Premier League 2024-25 MCI vs MUN

Premier League, Man City vs Man United live match time, streaming in India

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres explores sustainable materials to cut costs, reduce impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra ministry expanded as 39 ministers take oath in Nagpur

Topics : Piketty taxes European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon