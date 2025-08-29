Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

Despite strong gross inflows, rising outward investments and repatriation pulled down India's net FDI in April-June 2025

FDI

The gross FDI was $25.17 billion in Q1FY26, higher than $22.77 billion a year ago. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, the difference between gross inflows and outflows, declined 21.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $4.91 billion in April-June 2025 period (Q1FY26) from $6.22 billion in April-June 2024, on higher outward investments from the country and repatriation/divestment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
The gross FDI was $25.17 billion in Q1FY26, higher than $22.77 billion a year ago. The central bank has maintained high gross FDI indicating that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination.
 
The outward FDI rose sharply to $7.87 billion in April-June 2025, higher than $4.38 billion in the first quarter of last year (FY25). Outward FDI reflects overseas investments made by Indian entities.
 
 
The repatriation/divestment stood at $12.38 billion, up from $12.17 billion in the same period last year. The RBI has argued that the rise in repatriation is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly.
 
For the month of June 2025, net FDI more than halved to $1.07 billion, compared to $2.24 billion in June 2024.

Also Read

L-R: Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII

FTA with UK adds strength to India's hand in other deals: Sunil Mittal

Finance, FDI

Net FDI slumps 98% to $40 million in May 2025 as outward flows accelerate

significant beneficial ownership, Financial Action Task Force,FATF, Money laundering, fraud, scam, audit, companies

ED files plaint against fintech firm SIMPL for FDI policy violation

FDI

Net FDI improves to $3.9 bn in April 2025 as repatriation slows: RBI

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

 
The gross direct investment stood at $9.26 billion against $7.61 billion in June 2024. The gross inward FDI reached a four-year high in June 2025. The US, Cyprus and Singapore together accounted for more than three-fourth of the total FDI inflows. Computer services, manufacturing, and construction were the top recipient sectors, according to the State of the Economy article in the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin (August 2025).
 
The repatriation/divestment stood at $5.7 billion up from $4.05 billion in June 2024.
 
In June 2025, the outward FDI rose to $2.47 billion from $1.31 billion in June 2024.
 
The top sectors for outward FDI included financial, manufacturing, insurance and business services, and the major destinations were Singapore, the US, the UK and the UAE, it added.
 

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit at 29.9% of budget estimates in April-July FY26: CGA data

GST

Telangana may face ₹7,000 cr annual loss from GST reform: Deputy CM

gross domestic product gdp

India's Q1 FY26 GDP hits five-quarter high at 7.8%, beats RBI forecast

GST

India's GST cuts risk delay as states demand safeguards for revenue loss

trade talk, US India

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Topics : foreign direct investments foreign investments in India Investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon