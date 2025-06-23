India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined to $2.83 billion in May 2025, from $3.09 billion in May 2024. Sequentially, the fall was steeper, from $5.98 billion in April 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees.
Equity commitments fell to $929.9 million in May 2025, compared with $1.02 billion a year ago and $1.94 billion in April 2025.
Debt commitments rose multifold to $1.27 billion in May 2025, from $261.08 million in May 2024. They were also higher than the $1.08 billion recorded in April 2025.
Guarantees for overseas units declined to $623.53 million in May 2025, from $1.80 billion a year ago and $2.95 billion in April 2025, RBI data showed.