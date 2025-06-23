Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

India's outbound FDI declined in May as equity and guarantees fell sharply while debt commitments surged compared to last year and the previous month

Abhijit Lele New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined to $2.83 billion in May 2025, from $3.09 billion in May 2024. Sequentially, the fall was steeper, from $5.98 billion in April 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $929.9 million in May 2025, compared with $1.02 billion a year ago and $1.94 billion in April 2025.
 
Debt commitments rose multifold to $1.27 billion in May 2025, from $261.08 million in May 2024. They were also higher than the $1.08 billion recorded in April 2025.
 
 
Guarantees for overseas units declined to $623.53 million in May 2025, from $1.80 billion a year ago and $2.95 billion in April 2025, RBI data showed.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

