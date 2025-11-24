Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net FDI to India doubles to $7.64 bn in April-September, shows RBI data

Net FDI to India doubles to $7.64 bn in April-September, shows RBI data

RBI data shows stronger gross inflows and lower repatriation lifted net FDI in Apr-Sep, even as September saw higher outward investment pushing net flows into the red

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

For outward FDI, the key destinations were Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US, while major sectors included financial services, insurance and business services, agriculture and mining and manufacturing, the report added.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India — inflows minus outflows — more than doubled to $7.64 billion during April–September 2025 from $3.4 billion a year ago on a rise in money brought into the country and moderation in repatriation, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
 
However, the data for the month of September 2025 presented an adverse picture, with net FDI at negative $2.37 billion, higher than the negative $1.17 billion in September 2024. Net FDI was negative $622 million in August.
 
For the six months of the current financial year (H1FY26), gross FDI inflows increased by 16.14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $50.36 billion from $43.36 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed (November 2025 bulletin).
 
 
Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India declined marginally to $26.4 billion during the six-month period of 2025–26, from $27.79 billion in April–September 2024, RBI data showed.
 
Overseas investments made by Indian firms — outward FDI — rose to $16.32 billion in April–September 2025 from $12.17 billion a year ago.

Also Read

FDI

How FDI can unlock India's consumption economy and power MSME growth

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo Q2FY26 results: Net loss widens by 161% on rupee depreciation

Banks, bank

The changing turf for foreign banks amid selective opening, scrutinypremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba travelled in the bullet train. | Photo: Reuters

From Tokyo to Berlin: Indian states step up global push for investmentspremium

FDI

Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

 
The State of the Economy report in RBI’s November 2025 bulletin noted that gross inward FDI remained robust in September, with Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, Luxembourg and Qatar together accounting for about 78 per cent of total inflows. The major recipient sectors were manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, communication services, financial services and computer services. Gross inward FDI was $6.60 billion in September 2025 as against $6.33 billion in September 2024.
 
However, net FDI turned negative in September 2025. Repatriation was flat at $5.19 billion in September 2025 as against $5.2 billion a year ago. Outward FDI vaulted to $3.78 billion from $2.3 billion in September 2024, RBI data showed.
 
For outward FDI, the key destinations were Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US, while major sectors included financial services, insurance and business services, agriculture and mining and manufacturing, the report added.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and i

India's pvt corporate sector posts stronger sales growth in Q2FY26: RBI

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittance under LRS grows marginally in Sep at $2.78 bn: RBI data

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India and Canada revive CEPA talks after two-year diplomatic freeze

gdp growth economy economic

Consumption to drive India's growth in FY26 and FY27, says S&P Global

Topics : foreign direct investments FDI equity inflows India FDI inflows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon