Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NHAI's NHIT hits Rs 18,380 crore mark in record InvIT monetisation

NHAI's NHIT hits Rs 18,380 crore mark in record InvIT monetisation

The trust's existing investors - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board - also participated in the book building to their maximum limit

Highways: UP’s path to become first $1 trn state

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has concluded the largest round of monetisation in the highway sector at Rs 18,380 crore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.
 
“With completion of this round, the total realised value across the four rounds stands at over Rs 46,000 crore. In this round, NHIT has successfully raised Rs 8,340 crore in unit capital from marquee domestic and international investors along with Rs 10,040 crore in debt from domestic lenders,” the ministry said.
 
The national highways part of the transaction are Anakapalle–Narsannapeta, Gundugolanu–Kovvuru and Chittoor–Mallavaram stretches in Andhra Pradesh, Bareilly–Sitapur and Muzaffarnagar–Haridwar stretches in Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Gandhidham–Mundra stretch in Gujarat, and Raipur–Bilaspur stretch in Chhattisgarh, at a concession value of Rs 17,738 crore (including premium of Rs 97 crore).
 
 
Also, marking its first foray into InvITs, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) made an investment of Rs 2,035 crore in the latest round, the ministry said.
 
“The investors subscribed to the units through a book-building process at a cut-off price of Rs 133.50 per unit, reflecting a premium over the December 31, 2024 net asset value of Rs 131.94 per unit,” the ministry said.

Also Read

Toll Plaza

NHAI debars 14 toll agencies over irregularities in fee collection

PremiumNational highway

New national highway project awards rebound after year-long slump

Toll Plaza

NHAI fines toll collectors for 'false' deductions - Check how to reclaim it

Fastag

New FASTag transaction norms not to impact highway users' experience: NHAI

Highway, Road

NHAI to spend over Rs 15,000 crore on Uttar Pradesh highways upgrade

 
According to the ministry, several domestic pension/provident funds like EPFO, L&T PF, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Karamchari PF, Indian Oil Corporation PF; insurance companies including Axis Max Life Insurance; banks/financial institutions including NaBFID, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank; and mutual/investment funds like Nippon India, Baroda BNP Paribas, Nuvama and White Oak Capital participated in the issue.
 
The trust’s existing investors – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board – also participated in the book building to their maximum limit.
 
NHAI subscribed to its share of 15 per cent of the units at the same price.
 
Going forward, the ministry has been given the steepest target of all infrastructure ministries in the second edition of the National Monetisation Pipeline.
 
The ministry, having experienced success in the first pipeline, is expected to bring Rs 3.5 trillion by bringing private participation in operational national highways between FY26 and FY30.
 
With completion of this round, NHIT will hold a diversified portfolio of 26 operating toll roads (41 toll plazas) with an aggregate length of 2,345 km spread across 12 states with concession periods ranging between 20 to 30 years, said the ministry.
 

More From This Section

MSME Sector

Need differentiated approach for all segments of MSMEs: Secretary

caste wealth analysis, upper caste, sc, st

1 in 5 UHNIs look to settle abroad, says Kotak Private Banking survey

PremiumCarbon emission, pollution, climate change

India, Japan likely to sign Joint Crediting Mechanism pact in 2 months

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt woos companies from Bengaluru to invest in state

PremiumHEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

Topics : NHAI InvITs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon